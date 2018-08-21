Aligning Risk With Strategic Growth
By: David Reavy
August 21st, 2018
The banking industry is experiencing change like it never has before. Digital delivery channels will have a profound effect on the typical bank’s business model, and further change is coming through regulatory relief. Both can offer new opportunities and new risks. KPMG’s David Reavy details what you need to know about these changes and how boards should focus on today's risks.
- The Future Bank Business Model
- Regulation and Industry Change
- Expectations for Boards
David Reavy is the national Professional Practice Industry Leader for KPMG’s Banking and Capital Markets practice with over 25 years of experience in financial services. David has extensive field and national office experience working with the largest global banks, as well as regional and community banks. He can be reached at dreavy@kpmg.com.