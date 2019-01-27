What's Trending at Acquire or Be Acquired 2019
By: Al Dominick, CEO of Bank Director and FinXTech
January 27th, 2019
Board-Level Concerns - Three characteristics define the issues facing bank directors.
Risk, Strategy and Costs
Real-World Solutions
Spotlight on Diversity - Diverse backgrounds fuel stronger performance.
New Possibilities
Digging Into Strategic Issues - The end of the government shutdown could yield more IPOs.
Al Dominick is the Chief Executive Officer of DirectorCorps, Inc., which includes Bank Director and FinXTech. He writes about bank M&A, growth, fintech and key industry events. You can follow him on Twitter @aldominick, connect via LinkedIn and follow his About That Ratio blog.