BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Strategy

Exclusive: The Inside Story of Colorado’s Leading Bank

By: John J. Maxfield, executive editor for Bank Director magazine
April 25th, 2019
Great leaders are eager to learn from others, even their competitors. That’s why Bank Director is making available—exclusively to members of our Bank Services program—the unabridged transcripts of in-depth conversations our writers have with the executives of top-performing banks. One such bank is FirstBank Holding Co. With $18.5 billion in assets, FirstBank is the third-largest privately-held bank in the United States and the biggest bank base...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You have accessed a resource that is only available to our Bank Services members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, Bank Services provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or bankservices@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Holding Company, Private Banks, Banking Strategy, Capital Allocation, Digital Banking, Efficiency Ratio, Capital Management

jmaxfield

John J. Maxfield is the executive editor for Bank Director magazine.