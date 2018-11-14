BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Strategy

Building Partnerships That Work

By: Steve Brennan
November 14th, 2018

More banks are exploring relationships with technology companies, but there are distinct differences between a vendor and a true partner. Steve Brennan, the senior vice president of lending technology at Validis, explains what banks should seek in a partner and in turn, shares how banks can be good partners.

Ultimately, partners should work toward being successful together. This video outlines how a bank can ensure a good outcome results from these relationships.

  • What Banks Should Seek in a Partner
  • How To Be a Good Partner
  • Fostering Technology Adoption

Steve Brennan is the senior vice president of business development/lending for Validis North America. Mr. Brennan has spent much of his career leading sales, account management and solution consulting teams in North America that serve banks, credit unions and alternative lending organizations.