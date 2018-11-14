Building Partnerships That Work

More banks are exploring relationships with technology companies, but there are distinct differences between a vendor and a true partner. Steve Brennan, the senior vice president of lending technology at Validis, explains what banks should seek in a partner and in turn, shares how banks can be good partners.
Ultimately, partners should work toward being successful together. This video outlines how a bank can ensure a good outcome results from these relationships.
- What Banks Should Seek in a Partner
- How To Be a Good Partner
- Fostering Technology Adoption