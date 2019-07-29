BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Lending

What’s Changed In Business Lending

By: Bill Phelan
July 29th, 2019

In today’s fast-moving world, business leaders expect quick decisions, and forward-thinking banks are speeding up the loan process to serve clients in less than three minutes. So what’s changed — and what hasn’t changed — in commercial lending? In this video, Bill Phelan of PayNet explains that relationships still drive business banking and shares how the development of those relationships has changed. He also provides an update on Main Street credit trends.

  • How Banks Are Enhancing Credit Processes
  • New Ways to Build Relationships
  • Small Business Credit Trends

wphelan

Bill Phelan co-founded PayNet in 2000 with the belief that when commercial lenders are assured of risks, they’re more likely to make credit available, unlocking opportunity for small businesses. PayNet merged with Equifax in April 2019, a move that created the premier set of data on the private credit market in the U.S. and Canada.