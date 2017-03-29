BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

A Bank CEO Manages the Risks of Doing Business with Fintechs

By: Naomi Snyder, editor for Bank Director
March 29th, 2017

Not all banks are comfortable taking on the risks of partnerships with startup fintech companies. Mike Butler is the president and CEO of Radius Bank, a $1 billion asset, Boston-based bank with three offices, and a national customer base serviced through innovative online and mobile technology. He explains how he handles the risk of doing business with fintech companies.

The video includes information on:

  • Radius Bank's Approach to Vendor Risk Management
  • Regulatory Concerns
  • The "Wall" That Protects Customer Data
