BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Technology

The Transformative Impact Of Data & Voice

By: Michael Carter
April 11th, 2019

The biggest banks are spending billions on technology, but community banks can level the playing field by choosing technologies that personalize and enhance their interactions with customers, as Michael Carter, executive vice president at Strategic Resource Management, explains in this video. He shares how data and voice-enabled technologies could help community banks provide the digital experience that customers want.

  • Leveraging Data to Enhance the Customer Experience
  • Growing Use of Voice-Enabled Technologies
  • Opportunities for Community Banks

 

Tags: Technology, Community Banks, Customer Experience, Data, Data Analytics, Technology Strategy

michaelcarter

Michael Carter has more than 15 years of executive technology leadership ranging from early-stage start-ups to international organizations. His career in financial services stretches over 25 years. He was the CMO for the S1 Corporation and served in several management roles at ACI Worldwide.  As an executive vice president at SRM, he serves as a subject matter expert on digital banking strategies and trends.