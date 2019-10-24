BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Technology

Survey Exclusive: How to Close Your Board's Tech Gap

By: Emily McCormick, vice president of research for Bank Director
October 24th, 2019
Despite discussing the issue rather frequently in board meetings, 80% of bank directors and executives say their board needs to enhance its technology expertise, according to Bank Director’s 2019 Technology Survey. This comes as more than half report that technology is on the agenda at every board meeting, and 39% say they discuss it at least quarterly. So, what’s behind the knowledge gap? When it comes to technology, the board doesn’t know wha...

Emily McCormick is the vice president of research for Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/ehmccormick or get connected on LinkedIn.