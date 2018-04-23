BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Staying Relevant in a Changing Industry

By: Barbara Rehm
April 23rd, 2018

How can community banks choose the right path to ensure that their institution stays relevant in this era of technological change? In this video, Kevin Riley, president and CEO of $12 billion asset First Interstate BancSystem, shares with Barbara Rehm of Promontory Interfinancial Network how his bank is focusing on investments in its digital platform, and how he expects the financial industry to change in the near future.

Riley discusses:

  • Building a Vision for the Future
  • Investing in Digital Delivery
  • How the Industry Will Evolve
  • Competitive Threats

brehm

Barbara Rehm is the senior managing director for Promontory Interfinancial Network.