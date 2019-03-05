The Next Things To Know About Data

There’s one thing in today’s banking industry that is critical to remaining competitive, being innovative, and maintaining compliance and risk levels: data.

This is no longer a surprise for most banks. It’s an issue that comes up often among bank boards and management, but there are still a number of challenges that banks must overcome to be successful in all of those areas.

It has a connection to many of the major decisions boards make, from what third-party partners to join forces with to how it integrates the next landmark technology.

Five Steps to a Data-Driven Competitive Strategy

Maintaining a competitive advantage for banks today lies in one of its most precious assets: data. Banks have the gold standard of consumer data, and leveraging that information can be the trump card in achieving growth goals.

Getting there, though, requires good governance of data and technology, and then using those elements to craft strategic objectives.

Fintechs Can Fend Off Compliance Issues With Data

Fintechs are known to be nimbler than banks for a few reasons, including a limited regulatory framework compared to their bank partners and a smaller set of products or services. But with that relative freedom comes added risk if they don’t comply with broader regulatory requirements. One compliance problem can put a fintech out of business.

But those companies can use data to reduce compliance risk. Here’s how.

Risk Management at the Forefront in Fintech Partnerships

Bank regulators have generally kept their distance from interfering in bank-fintech partnerships. Agencies have deferred to the bank’s third-party risk management process, but some regulators have indicated the intent to keep a closer eye on third-party fintech firms.

Here is an overview of what banks should keep in mind when considering and managing the risk associated with these third-party partnerships.

Four Ways To Innovate And Manage Risk, Compliance

There is a careful balance that banks must strike in today’s industry. To remain competitive, they have to innovate, but they also have to remain compliant with regulations, many of which have stood for years, and manage risks that can ebb and flow with economic and technological pressure.

Finding a similar balance between thinking strategically for the future while also remembering what has worked and not worked can also be challenging for financial institutions. Building a checklist around these four ideas can help achieve that balance.

How to Pick The Right Data Partner

Banks are grappling with trying to gain the greatest efficiency through a variety of innovative and technological tools, but often are hampered by the quality of the data they maintain. To make correct and sound decisions, accurate and reliable data is essential.

Partnering with third-party data service providers can help with that effort, but even that requires due diligence. To help with that due diligence, banks should have a checklist of capabilities for those partners.