Issues : Technology

Maximizing the Power of Predictive Analytics

By: John Sjaastad
July 31st, 2018

Data analytics affects all areas of the bank, from better understanding the customer to addressing regulatory issues like stress testing. However, organizations face several barriers that prevent unlocking the power of predictive analytics. John Sjaastad, a senior director at SAS, outlines these barriers, and shares how bank management teams and boards can address these issues in this video.

  • The Importance of Predictive Analytics
  • Barriers to Using Predictive Analytics
  • Considerations for Bank Leaders

Tags: Technology, Regulation, Data Analytics, Stress Testing, Predictive Analytics, Bank Directors

jsjaastad

John Sjaastad is the senior director of global risk consulting at SAS Institute Inc. Mr. Sjaastad joined SAS Institute Inc. in 2017 from U.S. Bank where he was most recently EVP and CFO of the home mortgage division.