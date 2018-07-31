Maximizing the Power of Predictive Analytics

Data analytics affects all areas of the bank, from better understanding the customer to addressing regulatory issues like stress testing. However, organizations face several barriers that prevent unlocking the power of predictive analytics. John Sjaastad, a senior director at SAS, outlines these barriers, and shares how bank management teams and boards can address these issues in this video.
- The Importance of Predictive Analytics
- Barriers to Using Predictive Analytics
- Considerations for Bank Leaders