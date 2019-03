Bank leaders focus on a number of issues when M&A is on their radar—but they shouldn’t overlook the bank’s core contract. Proactively negotiating with the core provider to account for a potential sale or acquisition can make or break a future deal. In this video, Aaron Silva of Paladin fs shares his advice for negotiating these vital contracts so they align with the bank’s strategy.

How Core Contracts Derail Deals

How to Mitigate Their Impact

Why and How to Conduct a Merger Readiness Assessment