Enhancing Shareholder Value
By: Scott Sommer, Steve Williams
January 29th, 2019
Bank stocks have taken a dive in late 2018, and bank boards play a key role in the strategic decisions driving shareholder value. Scott Sommer and Steve Williams of Cornerstone Advisors explain the issues impacting shareholder value in 2019, including technology.
- Bank stock trends
- Focus on fintech
- Board decisions
Tags: Technology, Bank Boards, Shareholder Value, Fintech, Customer Acquisition, Business Model, Technology Strategy
Scott Sommer is president and CEO of Cornerstone Advisors. He has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, mergers and acquisitions, professional services and technology. Scott is a contributing author for GonzoBanker, Cornerstone’s blog, and BAI Banking Strategies.
Steve Williams is a partner and founder at Cornerstone Advisors, Inc. Mr. Williams leads the firm’s strategic planning practice.