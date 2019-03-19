Bridging The Gap Between Retail & Business Banking

Speed, ease of use and convenience define the customer experience today for both retail and commercial clients. In this video, First Data’s Christian Ofner and Eric Smith explain what retail and commercial customers expect from banks today—and you might be surprised to find they have similar needs. They also share how banks should enhance the experience.
- Strengthening the Retail Experience
- Enhancing Commercial Clients’ Experience
- Technologies Banks Should Consider
- Evaluating Your Bank’s Digital Strategy