Bridging The Gap Between Retail & Business Banking

By: Christian Ofner, Eric Smith
March 19th, 2019

Speed, ease of use and convenience define the customer experience today for both retail and commercial clients. In this video, First Data’s Christian Ofner and Eric Smith explain what retail and commercial customers expect from banks today—and you might be surprised to find they have similar needs. They also share how banks should enhance the experience.

  • Strengthening the Retail Experience
  • Enhancing Commercial Clients’ Experience
  • Technologies Banks Should Consider
  • Evaluating Your Bank’s Digital Strategy

Tags: Mobile Payments, Retail, Customer Experience, Fintech, Commercial Banking, Digital Strategy

Christian Ofner is vice president of sales for First Data Corporation’s community financial institution division. He has been in the financial services industry for 18 years.

Eric Smith is head of CFI partnerships at First Data Corporation. He has more than 20 years in financial institution sales.