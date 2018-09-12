What Your Bank Needs to Know About Data

Banks executives and directors of all sizes are or should be continually discussing and crafting strategic initiatives for the future of the institution. Today’s competitive ecosystem that’s rooted in continually evolving technological developments and uses of data has made it essential for bank leaders to continually adapt.

From the top of the company to the most basic product and talent level, banks are building strategies to maintain competitive positions using these different kinds of data assets. But with any new or developing strategy, there is a potential for added cost and risk that could negatively affect the bank.

Thinking Beyond The Efficiency Ratio

The ratio of operating expenses to operating revenue has long been a metric by which banks track performance. But there’s much more to accurately and effectively evaluating the performance of your bank and improving efficiency, and management should be exploring further to truly assess opportunities to improve.

Why Data Should Be On Your Board’s Agenda

More and more executives have come to realize that data management needs to be a priority and not a back-office function for a select group within the organization. Almost everything in the company can be tracked or monitored with data, and it can lead to long term efficiencies.

Five Steps to a Data-Driven Competitive Strategy

There’s no mistaking that leveraging the right data the right way should be a key component of any bank’s strategic planning. Assessing and evaluating your bank’s practices with data can enable you to deliver improvements and advantages for both the bank and its customers.

2018 Branch Benchmarking Survey

As traffic in branches continues to decrease and as possible changes to the Community Reinvestment Act are discussed by regulators, bankers are continually trying to craft optimal branch strategies. In Crowe’s latest research, we review data from 457 branches around the country to find trends in branch operations and performance.

Five Ways to Measure Success in Consumer Channels

Amazon is able to not only monitor consumer preferences, but deliver aligned products to deepen and extend the relationship with those consumers. If retailers like Amazon can achieve that with its data, banks should be able to deliver a similar experience for consumers as well. Banks must take an objective look at performance across their consumer channels to prepare to compete.