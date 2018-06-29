Now Is The Time to Use Data The Right Way

Most bankers are aware of the changes that are forthcoming in accounting standards and financial reporting for institutions of all sizes, but few are fully prepared for the complete implementation of all of the details in the new current expected credit loss (CECL) models that will take effect over the next few years.

Banks that act now to effectively and strategically collect, manage and utilize data for the benefit of the institution will be better positioned to handle the new accounting requirements under CECL and evolving regulations with state and federal agencies.

Here are three articles that cover key areas where your board should focus its attention before the rules take effect.

Credit Data Management

Under Dodd-Frank, the law passed in the wake of the financial crisis, banks of all sizes and those especially in the midsize range of $10 billion to $50 billion in assets were required to do additional reporting and stress testing. Those laws have recently been changed, but many institutions in that asset category are opting to continue some form of stress testing as a measure of sound governance. Managing credit data is a key component of those processes.

Centralizing Your Data

Bank operations are known to be siloed in many cases as a matter of habit, but your data management can be done in a much more centralized manner. Doing so can benefit your institution, and ease its compliance with regulations.

Get Ready for CECL Now

The upcoming implementation of new CECL standards has many banks in a flurry to determine how those calculations will be developed and reported. Few are fully ready, but it is understood that current and historical loan level data attributes will be integral to those calculations.