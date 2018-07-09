BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

A New View for Deposit Strategies

By: Barbara Rehm
July 9th, 2018

As rates continue to rise, now is the time for bank boards and management teams to consider deposit strategies for the future. In this video, Barbara Rehm of Promontory Interfinancial Network sits down with H.D. Barkett, senior managing director at Promontory Interfinancial Network, who shares his thoughts on what banks should consider in today’s environment.

Barkett discusses:

  • Balance Sheet Advice for Today’s Banks
  • Impact of Regulatory Relief on Reciprocal Deposits

For more information about the reciprocal deposits provision in the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, please visit Promontory Interfinancial Network by clicking here.

Barbara Rehm is the senior managing director for Promontory Interfinancial Network.