Future Banking Leadership Formula: Talent, Technology and Training

It’s an old phrase but still rings true today: An organization thrives when you get the right people in the right jobs.

That’s easy to say, but not always easy to do. Future leadership in banking is of great concern to boards today. And while there are myriad methods of finding good people, three key considerations in finding the right people include talent, or a transitioning generation in leadership; technology, or a heightened need for new and better ways to get the job done; and training, or existing employees looking for that golden career opportunity.

Talent: Transitioning Generations

Understanding generational differences is critical if a bank is seeking to attract young talent. Failure to understand these differences will only result in frustration. For example, boomers and millennials may not see eye to eye on a number of things. Older workers talk about “going to work” each day. Younger workers view work as “something you do,” anywhere, any time. If you’re looking for younger talent, whether on your board or within your bank leadership group, take the time to understand these generational classes. The more you know about their needs, expectations, and abilities, the easier it will be to attract them to your organization, resulting in growth that thrives on their new talent.

For younger talent, the hiring process needs to be short and to the point, with quick decision making. Otherwise, they’re quickly scooped up by competitors. Another key area is a greater focus on company culture. Millennials, for example, are sensitive to the delicate balance between work and life. Some may easily turn down a decent paying job for one that provides more control over his or her schedule and life.

Take the time to read, learn, understand, and seek out that younger talent you believe will move your organization to the next level.

Technology: An Opportunity to Rethink What People Do

In the time it takes to write, publish and read this article, the technology target for banks has moved exponentially. Keeping up requires a great deal of focus, investment and thinking outside the box. And because of the pace of change in technology, a chief technology officer (CTO) is a critical part of today’s banking leadership team.

The qualities needed in an effective CTO include the ability to challenge conventional wisdom, move decisively toward objectives and flexibility. Since long-term growth and expense management quite often are dependent upon the right technology, the CTO plays a major role in management’s long-term strategic planning for the bank. Even now, technology is performing the work entire departments used to do just a few years ago.

An effective CTO will help ensure the bank is ready to move into new growth phases of the business, including internet banking, enhanced mobile banking, cybersecurity, biometrics, and even artificial intelligence.

Training: The Value of Existing Employees

While utilizing online recruiting systems can help you find good people, there could be gems right down the hall. Growing talent from within is too often overlooked. Traditionally, boards have felt this is a job for the CEO or human resources. But some have argued that a lack of leadership development poses the same kind of threat that accounting blunders or missed earnings do. This lack of leadership development has two unfortunate results: 1) individual employees seeking to make a greater contribution never get the opportunity to shine and 2) the bank loses a potential shining star to the competitor down the street.

Lack of an effective development program is shortsighted and diminishes the value of great employees. Today’s boards must take specific steps in becoming more involved in leadership development. First, encourage your executive team to be more active in developing the leadership skills of direct reports. Second, expand the board’s view of leadership development. Take an active role in identifying rising stars and let them make some of the board presentations. In this way, the board can assess for itself the efficacy of the company’s leadership pipeline. And meanwhile, the rising stars gain direct access to the board, gleaning new perspectives and wisdom as a result.

As boards consider their duties and responsibilities, identifying future leadership should be at or near the top of the list. Organizational growth depends on it and the bank will be better able to embrace an ever-changing generational, technological and business environment.