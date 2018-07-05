BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Strategy

Customer Experience In The Micro-Moment Era

By: Eric Hathaway
July 5th, 2018

In the micro-moment economy—in which customers seek instant, Amazon-like interactions—banks need to quickly gain (and keep) customer trust. Addressing the challenge will require cultural change on the part of traditional financial institutions, along with the implementation of new technology. Eric Hathaway of Zoot Enterprises shares his insights on how banks can strategically approach improving the customer experience.

  • Capitalizing on the Micro-Moment
  • Addressing Customer Experience Challenges

Eric Hathaway is the vice president of marketing at Zoot Enterprises, Inc., and was recently named the American Business Awards’ “Marketing Executive of the Year.” He has 20 plus years of global executive level experience in financial services, technology and telecommunications for companies including Credit Suisse, Standard & Poor's, Microsoft and T-Mobile.