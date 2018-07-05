Customer Experience In The Micro-Moment Era

In the micro-moment economy—in which customers seek instant, Amazon-like interactions—banks need to quickly gain (and keep) customer trust. Addressing the challenge will require cultural change on the part of traditional financial institutions, along with the implementation of new technology. Eric Hathaway of Zoot Enterprises shares his insights on how banks can strategically approach improving the customer experience.
- Capitalizing on the Micro-Moment
- Addressing Customer Experience Challenges