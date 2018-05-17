BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Strategy

Are the Ducks Quacking?

By: Emily McCormick, vice president of research for Bank Director
May 17th, 2018
An initial public offering isn’t the only path to listing your bank’s shares on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange, and gaining greater liquidity and more efficient access to capital via the public markets. Business First Bancshares, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, opted for a direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange on April 9, over the more traditional IPO. Coincidentally, this was the same route taken a few days prior—with greater fanfare an...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You have accessed a resource that is only available to our Bank Services members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, Bank Services provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or bankservices@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Capital, Valuation, Bank Stocks, Securities And Exchange Commission, Liquidity, IPO, Public Bank

emccormick

Emily McCormick is the vice president of research for Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/ehmccormick or get connected on LinkedIn.