A Regulator’s Advice on Vetting Tech Companies

As a microcosm of the banking sector and the broader economy, North Carolina provides an interesting glimpse at some of the trends and issues impacting banks nationwide. “North Carolina’s banks are strong and benefiting from a robust economy,” says Ray Grace, who has served as the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks since 2013. “A sign of the good times for banking here is the interest we’ve seen in this cycle from out-of-state banks buying the...
You have accessed a resource that is only available to our Bank Services members.
From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, Bank Services provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.
To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or bankservices@bankdirector.com.