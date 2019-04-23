BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Retail

Retail Checking Realities

By: Mike Branton
April 23rd, 2019

Forty percent of retail checking relationships are unprofitable, so crafting retail checking accounts that deepen customer relationships, drive deposit growth and enhance the bottom line is a challenge faced by most financial institutions. How can bank leaders tackle this issue? In this video, StrategyCorps’ Mike Branton shares two common mistakes banks make regarding their retail checking products. He also shares his thoughts on enhancing the appeal of checking products and explains technology’s role as a deposit driver.

  • Driving Deposit Growth
  • Why Big Banks are Winning Customers
  • Making Checking More Profitable

 

Tags: Retail Banking, Checking Accounts, Profitability, Customer Experience, Deposit Growth, Retail Strategy

mbranton

Mike Branton is the managing partner of StrategyCorps. You can reach him at mike.branton@strategycorps.com or on LinkedInLinkedIn_Logo30px.png