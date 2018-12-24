Why Purchase Accounting Matters So Much During a Bank Deal

Bank management must understand how purchase accounting works, how it can impact a transaction, and being involved can ensure all assumptions are complete and accurate. Here’s a specific look at interest rate mark and Core Deposit Intangible (“CDI”) purchase accounting analyses.

These analyses establish fair value of balance sheet assets and liabilities through a series of mark-to-market valuations. In addition to cost savings and transaction expenses, purchase accounting is one of the transaction adjustments that can have the largest impact on the metrics of a deal. Purchase accounting, however, is often seen as less straight-forward than other transaction adjustment components.

Overview of Mark-to-Market Impact of Assets and Liabilities

To evaluate and engage in discussions with a financial advisor, management must first understand the mechanics of interest rate mark adjustments. A premium on an asset marked-to-market will increase the value of the asset and in capital on day 1, which is then amortized through interest income over the remaining life of the asset. Conversely, a discount on an asset marked-to market will decrease the value of the asset and in capital on day 1, which is then accreted into interest income over the life of the asset.

As an offsetting entry in purchase price allocation, the higher fair value of an asset the lower the amount of goodwill created. A premium on an asset will increase tangible book value per share (TBVS) but decrease forward earnings as the mark is amortized, while a discount on an asset will decrease TBVS on day 1 but increase forward earnings as the mark is accreted. Liabilities are intuitively the opposite of assets, with a premium resulting in a negative hit to capital on day 1, but lower forward interest expense over the life of the products. A discount will bolster capital on day 1 but will increase forward interest expense over time.

One item of note in the mark-to-market of loans is exit pricing. To represent additional risk assumed with a loan acquisition, an exit premium should be applied to each loan type and should capture a liquidity discount as well as an underwriting discount. Exit prices should vary by loan type. The liquidity and underwriting risk on a 1-4 family residential loan is very different than a speculative construction loan, and the different characteristics should be captured in market values and exit prices.

Publicly reporting institutions now have to to begin reporting the fair value of its loan portfolio under the “exit” price application, which illustrates the importance and proliferation of exit price methodology across the industry, not just in M&A transactions.

Land and buildings are assessed by comparing the net book value (with accumulated depreciation) against a third-party valuation. The mark on buildings will be accreted/amortized over the remaining life of the property.

The CDI takes into account the qualitative value of deposit relationships. There are multiple variables that can impact a CDI but the following provides an overview of major components: weighted average life of a product, cost of core deposit related activities, fee income on core deposits and alternative cost of funding and discount rates. The higher the values for any of these components, the higher the CDI. These variables may be offset by noninterest expense associated with core deposit related activities and the discount rate, for which higher values will reduce the CDI.

Management Involvement

Given the intricacies with mark-to-market purchase accounting, it is clear management should engage a financial advisor to explain the assumptions driving each adjustment and the impact.

Mark-to-market purchase accounting is not something that should be approached only as a requirement of closing. The financial advisor in a transaction should also be conducting purchase accounting as part of due diligence.

If detailed purchase accounting is not occurring, there could be material marks not accounted for that can drastically affect the metrics of a transaction. Your financial advisors should on a regular basis explain the fair value assessment process and the methodologies.

Key Takeaways

Transaction adjustments are rarely detailed in pro forma analytics, which limits management’s ability to engage in meaningful conversation with its financial advisor. The best financial advisors provide a detailed breakout of all transaction adjustments to provide management with as much knowledge as possible. Without that, it is impossible for management to have the understanding required to ask important questions and actively participate in review of assumptions.

Always request full detail on all adjustments and to have management walked through each adjustment, along with the assumptions and methodologies used. Have calls throughout the process, and remember that fair value analyses are not reserved for closing. This should start early in due diligence. Interest rate marks and CDI can have a meaningful effect on the metrics of a transaction and, if not modeled properly, can create a misleading picture. It is crucial to first verify that the firm has the capacity to model with management and have a meaningful dialogue on critical assumptions.

These assumptions will make or break a deal and will continue drive the resultant entity’s accounting long after the transaction closes.