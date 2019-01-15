BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Bank M&A

What You Should Know About M&A in 2019

By: Matt Hutton
January 15th, 2019

Deal values have been rising, and economic factors—including regulatory easing and increased deposit competition—could drive more deals for regional acquirers, explains Deloitte & Touche Partner Matt Hutton in this video. He also shares how nontraditional acquisitions could impact deal structures, and the importance of due diligence and stress testing at this stage in the credit cycle.

  • Today’s M&A Environment
  • Deal Structure Considerations
  • Expectations for 2019
  • Advice for Boards and Management Teams

Matt Hutton is a partner in Deloitte & Touche LLP's mergers and acquisitions transaction services practice and focuses solely on financial services transactions.