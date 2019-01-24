Today’s Outlook For Bank M&A

Bank Director’s 2019 Bank M&A Survey finds that many banks see themselves as prospective acquirers. However, as a result of a recent wave of industry optimism—fueled by strong loan demand and regulatory relief—fewer banks may want to sell in 2019. So how can buyers position themselves to win in a more competitive M&A marketplace? Rick Childs, a partner at survey sponsor Crowe LLP, shares how a strong strategy is key to success. He also provides his outlook for the banking environment in 2019.

Advice for Prospective Acquirers

Expectations for Bank M&A in 2019

In accordance with applicable professional standards, some firm services may not be available to attest clients. © 2019 Crowe LLP, an independent member of Crowe Global. crowe.com/disclosure