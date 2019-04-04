BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Bank M&A

Preserving Franchise Value

By: Christopher Olsen
April 4th, 2019

The factors that help banks maximize value—including growth and profitability—are relatively timeless, though the importance of each value driver tend to change with the operating environment. But the way a bank pursues a sale impacts its valuation. In this video, Christopher Olsen of Olsen Palmer outlines the three ways a bank can pursue a sale. He also explains why discretion is key to preserving franchise value.

  • Factors Driving Today’s Valuations
  • The “Goldilocks” Process for Selling Banks
  • The Importance of Discretion

 

colsen

Christopher Olsen is the firm’s managing partner and is a leading financial advisor to community banks, and has focused on advising financial services companies for the entirety of his career.