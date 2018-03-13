BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Bank M&A

The Evolution of Regional Champions

By: Bank Director Staff Writer
March 13th, 2018
Over the past decade, regional champions have emerged as strong performers in today's banking environment, entering new markets and gaining market share through acquisitions. In this panel discussion led by Scott Anderson and Joe Berry of Keefe Bruyette & Woods, John Asbury of Union Bankshares, Robert Sarver of Western Alliance Bancorp. and David Zalman of Prosperity Bancshares share their views on strategic growth opportunities in the market...

Bank Director Staff Writer