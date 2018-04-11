BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Bank M&A

Emerging M&A Trends: What To Expect

By: Al Dominick, CEO of Bank Director and FinXTech
April 11th, 2018

Deposits promise to be the hot topic for the banking industry in 2018, but more was revealed at Bank Director’s 2018 Acquire or Be Acquired conference about growth trends and M&A for U.S. financial institutions. While many banks are seeking to buy, not all banks are attractive partners. Further, bank stock valuations have had a significant impact on the M&A marketplace. Bank Director CEO Al Dominick provides an analysis of these issues in this video, including what potential buyers and sellers can expect this year.

  • The Importance of Deposits
  • Dynamics Driving the Industry
  • Bank Stock Pricing
  • Buyer & Seller Expectations

Al Dominick is the Chief Executive Officer of DirectorCorps, Inc., which includes Bank Director and FinXTech. He writes about bank M&A, growth, fintech and key industry events. You can follow him on Twitter @aldominick, connect via LinkedIn and follow his About That Ratio blog.