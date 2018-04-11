Emerging M&A Trends: What To Expect

Deposits promise to be the hot topic for the banking industry in 2018, but more was revealed at Bank Director’s 2018 Acquire or Be Acquired conference about growth trends and M&A for U.S. financial institutions. While many banks are seeking to buy, not all banks are attractive partners. Further, bank stock valuations have had a significant impact on the M&A marketplace. Bank Director CEO Al Dominick provides an analysis of these issues in this video, including what potential buyers and sellers can expect this year.

The Importance of Deposits

Dynamics Driving the Industry

Bank Stock Pricing

Buyer & Seller Expectations