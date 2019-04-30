Building a Stronger Bank

Following an acquisition or merger, many banks struggle to build and strengthen their brand. The branch channel is an important part of the franchise for most institutions, so determining which locations to keep, and which to close, is a key strategic decision post-merger. In this video, Anthony Burnett of Level 5 explains how to approach these decisions. He also shares how banks can position themselves for future growth by evaluating opportunities and staffing, and developing a long-term growth plan for the back office.

Strategies that Strengthen Your Bank’s Brand

Making Decisions About Branch Redundancies

Addressing the Back Office

Positioning the Bank for Future Growth