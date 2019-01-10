The Modern Roadmap To Gold

Today, data helps competitive banks identify key targets and make smarter—and quicker—loan decisions. In this video, Bill Phelan, president of PayNet, explains how data analysis is shifting loan decisioning, and how banks can survive and thrive through the next credit crisis. He also shares his outlook for business lending, and believes that Main Street America is still looking for capital to grow and improve their businesses.

Using Data to Make More Profitable Loan Decisions

How Credit Risks Analysis is Changing

Preparing for the Next Downturn

The Outlook for Business Lending