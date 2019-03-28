Managing Cost, Efficiency & Control in the Loan Portfolio

What sets today’s lending environment apart is the potential for banks to collaborate with technology platforms to manage their risk more effectively and efficiently, explains Garrett Smith, the CEO of Community Capital Technology. In this video, he outlines how banks of varying sizes are diversifying their loan portfolios, and he shares his advice for banks seeking to buy or sell loans on the secondary market.

Using Technology to Manage the Loan Portfolio

Purchasing Loans on a Marketplace Platform

What to Know About Selling Loans