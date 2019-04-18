BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Governance

Why Your Board’s Risk Committee Structure Matters

By: Emily McCormick, vice president of research for Bank Director
April 18th, 2019
Community bank boards have a lot of regulatory leeway when it comes how they oversee the critical risks facing their organizations, including cybersecurity. Because of this latitude, many boards are working to find the best way to properly address these risks, congruent with the size and complexity of their institution. “We’re evolving, and I think banks our size are evolving, because we are in that grey area around formal risk management,” says...

