BankDirector.com - testThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Governance

How to Recruit Younger Directors

By: Emily McCormick, vice president of research for Bank Director
June 22nd, 2018
A stagnant board is an ineffective one. While some directors can serve long tenures and continue to be actively engaged in the affairs of the bank, some directors grow less effective. What’s more, a board composed of directors who have served together for a number of years, or even decades, can grow complacent in their approach to bank strategy and oversight. This isn’t in the best interest of shareholders, employees or customers. So how can boa...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You have accessed a resource that is only available to our Bank Services members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, Bank Services provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or bankservices@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Banking Industry, Recruitment, Board Composition, Bank Boards, Board of Directors, Board Compensation

emccormick

Emily McCormick is the vice president of research for Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/ehmccormick or get connected on LinkedIn.