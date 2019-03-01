What's Changed in Executive Compensation Since the Crisis

A decade ago we were in the middle of an economic downturn and the world of executive compensation was under intense scrutiny.

One target for that scrutiny was executive benefits and perquisites. Things like excessive change-in-control payouts with “gross-ups” and perquisites like vehicle allowances and country club memberships were placed under the microscope.

Executive perquisite policies were put in place, and additional focus was placed on the SEC proxy statement disclosures of perquisites in the Summary Compensation Table when the aggregate amount exceeds $10,000.

To track the impact of these changes, Blanchard Consulting Group has conducted a benefits and perquisites survey three times over the last 10-year period. The most recent survey was completed in early 2019.

Here are three key areas:

Change-In-Control Agreements & Gross-Ups

The prevalence of CIC agreements has been consistently between 50 and 60 percent each time we have conducted our survey, so there has really been no change in the market surrounding who has these provisions in place. For additional reference, our public bank database indicates this segment is slightly above 80 percent prevalence for CIC agreements and this hasn’t changed much either in recent years.

What about severance multiples paid? Consistently, the most common response (around 35 percent) is the multiple for CEOs has been between 2 and 2.5 times salary or cash compensation.

So how about the “gross-up” clauses that added pay to the executive severance package if their payout was deemed excessive for Section 280G of the tax code? Our research only shows a slight decrease in the prevalence of these clauses. About 25 percent of the sample indicated they had them when we first conducted the survey and now we are just below 20 percent of the sample.

In summary, not much has changed surrounding CIC agreements and “gross-up” clauses.

Supplemental Retirement Plans

The existence of supplemental executive retirement plans (SERPs) or salary continuation agreements (SCPs) have declined from 53 percent in 2011 to 47 percent in 2018, which is not a lot of movement. Prevalence of these plans at public banks has hovered around 45 percent.

What about the benefit amounts being paid under these plans? Not much has changed here either. Around 70 percent of CEOs with defined benefit amounts are targeting something below 55 percent of final compensation, which is the same in 2018 versus 2011.

Supplemental retirement plans have not experienced much change in the banking market either.

Perquisites

Executive perquisites have not changed much surrounding car allowances or country club, hovering around 70 percent prevalence. This is very similar to the numbers back in 2011. In fact, the percentage of banks who do not offer any perquisites to their executives has only dropped a couple of percentage points, from 12 percent to 8 percent.

So once again, not much has really shifted or changed in the world of executive perquisites either.

Summary

So what should we make of the fact that there appears to be no significant adjustment, “scale-down,” or elimination of executive benefits and perquisites in the last 10 years? Did regional and community banks simply ignore the government-focused initiatives?

Some might say yes, but there’s another argument to be made.

It’s possible that community and regional banks were simply never paying their executives inappropriately or excessively. The compensation designs in place at those institutions were market-based, competitive, and reasonable. During the downturn many executives experienced salary freezes and either zero or minimal cash bonuses as bank performance dropped.

This was appropriate under pay-for-performance incentive plan designs. Since that time, compensation has increased as bank performance has increased and not much has changed in the world of executive benefits and perquisites.

These benefits and perquisites were reasonable then and are still reasonable now in the eyes of the decision-makers at community and regional banks.