Compensation Governance in Today’s Economy

Despite recent shifts in the economic and regulatory environment, bank boards still need to keep a close eye on many of the same issues—including risks related to your bank’s compensation practices, as McLagan Partner Gayle Appelbaum explains in this video. She also spells out how talent pressures, and the expectations of regulators and investors, will continue to keep banks on their toes.

Key Practices for Boards and Compensation Committees

Why You Can’t Relax in Today’s Strong Economy

The Need for Heightened Corporate Governance