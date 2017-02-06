Bob DiCosola, executive vice president of Old Second Bancorp, a $2.2 billion asset holding company in Aurora, Illinois, talks with Bank Director digital magazine Editor Naomi Snyder about hiring a chief technology officer with a business background and what the bank will need going forward.

DiCosola briefly touches on the following:

What types of information technology people the bank needs

Using an in-house advisory team of millennials

The bank’s new IT business plan

This video first published in Bank Director digital magazine's Tech Issue in December.