BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Technology

Hiring a Chief Technology Officer

By: Naomi Snyder, editor for Bank Director
February 6th, 2017

Bob DiCosola, executive vice president of Old Second Bancorp, a $2.2 billion asset holding company in Aurora, Illinois, talks with Bank Director digital magazine Editor Naomi Snyder about hiring a chief technology officer with a business background and what the bank will need going forward.

DiCosola briefly touches on the following:

  • What types of information technology people the bank needs
  • Using an in-house advisory team of millennials
  • The bank’s new IT business plan

This video first published in Bank Director digital magazine's Tech Issue in December.

Tags: Information Technology, Millennials, Technology Committee, Chief Technology Officer, Bank Governance

nsnyder

Naomi Snyder is the editor for Bank Directoran information resource for directors and officers of financial companies. You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/naomisnyder or get connected on LinkedIn.