Bob DiCosola, executive vice president of Old Second Bancorp, a $2.2 billion asset holding company in Aurora, Illinois, talks with Bank Director digital magazine Editor Naomi Snyder about hiring a chief technology officer with a business background and what the bank will need going forward.
DiCosola briefly touches on the following:
- What types of information technology people the bank needs
- Using an in-house advisory team of millennials
- The bank’s new IT business plan
This video first published in Bank Director digital magazine's Tech Issue in December.