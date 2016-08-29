2016 Technology Survey: Trouble at the Core

As the banking industry struggles to innovate to meet shifting consumer expectations, 81 percent of bank chief information officers and chief technology officers responding to Bank Director’s 2016 Technology Survey say that their core processor is slow to respond to innovations in the marketplace.

Banks are highly dependent on companies that provide them with core processing technology, which at its most basic contains vital customer data and processes all customer transactions, and these relationships can be intricate: Just 4 percent say that their bank uses the core provider for core processing only, with no additional services. Seventy-one percent use their core’s mobile banking platform. Three-quarters rely on the core for bill pay and/or remote deposit capture.

In June and July, Bank Director conducted an online email survey of 199 board members and senior executives of U.S. banks between $250 million and $20 billion in assets, including CIOs, CTOs and chief executive officers. The 2016 Technology Survey is sponsored by CDW, headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

A growing number of technology providers seek to partner with and serve the industry, filling the innovation gap created by slow-to-respond core providers. Nineteen percent of bank executives and directors—including 30 percent of bank CIOs and CTOs—report that their bank has pulled back on plans to integrate a more innovative product, service or delivery channel due to the inability or unwillingness of the bank’s core processor to support that activity. An additional 11 percent of total respondents—and 22 percent of technology executives—say they’ve pushed on with plans to innovate despite negative pushback from the core.

The survey also finds that the ability to effectively use data plagues respondents. Seventy percent indicate that their bank could better use data to serve the needs of existing customers, or identify new customers. A further 15 percent say their institution doesn’t use data analytics.