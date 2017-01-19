Rising Stock Prices Could Impact Deal Market

The year 2016 was filled with tumult and that had a negative impact on activity in the bank mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market, while higher bank stock prices are adding to the uncertainty. Will higher stock prices last? Will they lead to higher valuations in the months ahead? This article takes a look at M&A activity in 2016 with an eye toward how the environment could impact pricing and trends in 2017. After posting 285 healthy bank...
You've accessed a resource that is only available to our DirectorCorps members.
From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, DirectorCorps provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.
To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or dcorps@bankdirector.com.