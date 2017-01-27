Navigating Today’s M&A Market

Bank deal activity in 2017 is likely to be on par with 2016, as the bank executives and board members responding to Bank Director's 2017 Bank M&A Survey reflect lower levels of optimism for the bank M&A environment. In this video, Rick Childs, a partner at survey sponsor Crowe Horwath LLP, provides his perspective on the survey results and explains why, despite a lower number of sellers, it really is a buyer’s market today.
- Expected Deal Activity for 2017
- What Successful Buyers Look For in a Target
- Factors That Sink a Deal
