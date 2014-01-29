BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Issues : Bank M&A

2014 Bank M&A Survey: Community Bank Trends

By: Emily McCormick, director of research for Bank Director
January 29th, 2014
Last November, Bank Director published the 2014 Bank M&A Survey, which found that 76 percent of bank senior executives and directors expect to see more deals in the year ahead, and much of that activity will take place among community banks. With that in mind, Bank Director further explored these results among banks with less than $5 billion in assets to examine how community banks plan to approach acquisitions in 2014. Over 230 officers and...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You've accessed a resource that is only available to our DirectorCorps members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, DirectorCorps provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or dcorps@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Research, M&A, Community Banking

emccormick

Emily McCormick is the Director of Research for Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/ehmccormick or get connected on LinkedIn.