BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Lending

When a Banker Becomes an Entrepreneur

By: Naomi Snyder, editor for Bank Director
May 25th, 2017

James “Chip” Mahan has a colorful past as a banker who turned himself into a tech entrepreneur. He went from a failed attempt at a hostile takeover of his hometown community bank at the age of 31 to launching the first internet bank in the 1990s, Security First Network Bank, as well as developing a successful technology company that sold internet applications to banks called SQ Corp. Later, he founded what is now one of the largest Small Business Administration lenders in the country, Live Oak Bank, and used it as a jumping off point for a technology platform that is sold to other banks, nCino, which speeds up loan processing.

He speaks here with Naomi Snyder, editor of Bank Director digital magazine on the following topics:

  • The need for a new commercial lending platform
  • The two things customers most want to know
  • Advice for entrepreneurial minded bankers
This article first appeared in the Bank Director digital magazine.

Tags: Lending Programs, Small Business Loans, Small Business Administration, Loan Processing

nsnyder

Naomi Snyder is the editor for Bank Directoran information resource for directors and officers of financial companies. You can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/naomisnyder or get connected on LinkedIn.