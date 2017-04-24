How to Pick the Right Digital Small Business Lending Tool: Top 10 Must Have Characteristics

Having access to online lending applications has quickly transitioned from a customer convenience to a customer expectation. It’s only a matter of time before all institutions will be providing digital access to small business lending. That much is certain. What isn’t certain is how to find the right fintech partner. Your partner should understand your institution’s lending processes and digital strategy in that space, and provide you with a solution that meets your unique objectives.

Here are the top 10 characteristics you should demand from any digital business lending partner.

1. Friend Not a Foe Business Model

It’s obvious, I know, but find a partner who is not a competitor of yours. There are business lending fintech companies that once had designs on putting banks and credit union lending departments out of business. If the businesses you serve can also go to your partner’s website and apply directly with them for a loan, they’re not a partner. They are a competitor.

2. Timely End-to-End Functionality

Current business lending processes are onerous for both the client and the bank. Applications are submitted incompletely 60 percent of the time, and data is bounced from one party to another and back again. Technology does an amazing job of doing things right the first time every time. The value in your business lending tool resides in its ability to help facilitate everything from the application to closing the loan.

3. Endorsed by a Trusted Source

Most of the financial services industry’s trusted resources and trade associations provide their members with a list of solutions for which they have completed comprehensive due diligence and identified as an endorsed solution. Entities, like the American Bankers Association, Consumer Bankers Association and others, have the resources to conduct due diligence on the companies they recommend. Leverage their expertise.

4. Control…Control…Control

The institution must be able to retain control over every aspect of the process. Your clients should never even know the tech partner exists. The brand, the credit policy, pricing, scoring, decisions, and all aspects of the customer relationship must be fully owned and controlled by the institution.

5. Customer Experience

Find a tech partner that shares your philosophy of putting the borrower at the center of the process. Look for a tool that creates an engaging, simple, and even fun environment for the application portion of the process, and results in a speedier, more efficient and convenient end-to-end process.

6. Enhances Productivity

Find tech that frees up your sales staff to sell, and allows your back office to spend minutes—not hours—making a decision on a business loan. Sales teams should spend their time growing relationships and sourcing new deals as opposed to shepherding deals through the process or chasing documentation. With the right tool, back office can analyze deals quickly and spend more time on second look processes or inspecting larger deals.

7. Builds the Loan Portfolio

Find a tech solution so good that it will draw new opportunities into your shop—even those folks who would never think about walking into a branch. And make sure the application process can accommodate both the borrower who is online and independent, as well as the borrower who wants to sit next to a banker and complete the application together.

8. The Human Touch

The most important relationship is the one between banker and customer. Don’t lose the personal touch by using technology that cuts out the value the banker brings to the relationship. Instead, find a tool that engages the relationship managers and facilitates their trusted advisor status.

9. Positive Impact on Profitability

By finding a tool that enhances productivity across the board, you should be able to reduce cost-per-loan booked by as much as two-thirds. That means even the smallest business loans should be processed profitably.

10. Cloud-Based Model

The best way to keep pace with innovation in a cost-effective manner is to find a partner that uses the latest technology, development processes and a cloud-based model, which enhances storage capabilities. Your partner should update and enhance often, and not nickel and dime you for every enhancement or upgrade.

Stick to these guidelines and you’ll be sure to find the right tool for your unique institution.