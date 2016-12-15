BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Governance

Onboard New Directors to Help Speed Up the Learning Curve

By: Jack Milligan, editor in chief for Bank Director
December 15th, 2016
Most outside directors of a commercial bank or thrift come to the role knowing little about the industry, which for someone who is expected to protect the interests of shareholders and make sure the institution is abiding by the law is a distinct disadvantage. Banking is a complex and heavily regulated industry and it will take time for any new director who doesn’t have a banking background to learn enough to be an effective board member. Still, ...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You've accessed a resource that is only available to our DirectorCorps members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, DirectorCorps provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or dcorps@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Bank Boards, Board Committees, Board of Directors, Committee Responsibilities, Onboarding

jmilligan

Jack Milligan is editor in chief of Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies. You can connect with Jack on LinkedIn or follow @BankDirectorEd on Twitter. 