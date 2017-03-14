BankDirector.comThe Information Resource for Banking Leaders

Committees : Compensation

Understanding Your Bank’s Change-in-Control Severance Liability

By: Jack Milligan, editor in chief for Bank Director
March 14th, 2017
Change-in-control agreements, which provide a severance benefit to the covered executive in the event of an acquisition, are a common issue that must be addressed with in an M&A transaction. But while many bank CEOs and some senior executives have them, it’s not uncommon for boards to lose sight of just how expensive—and potentially troublesome—they can be if the compensation committee hasn’t been paying attention to that individual’s total c...

If you have an account, please sign in below


(Forgot Password)

You've accessed a resource that is only available to our DirectorCorps members.

From how-to articles, director training videos, key interviews with industry leaders and more, DirectorCorps provides bank executives and directors with the tools to help grow their financial institutions.

To sign up for exclusive access to this online bank board resource, please contact Bank Services at 615-777-8461 or dcorps@bankdirector.com.

Tags: Compensation Committee, Executive Compensation, Severance Pay, Change in Control, Acquisition

jmilligan

Jack Milligan is editor in chief of Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies. You can connect with Jack on LinkedIn or follow @BankDirectorEd on Twitter. 